Motive remains unclear in police officer’s fatal shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans don’t know why the suspect in the killing of a law enforcement officer was trying to enter a high school basketball game the night the officer was killed.

Police chief Shaun Ferguson said Monday that the suspect had struck a worker after refusing to comply with entry requirements, which included purchasing tickets and submitting to a “COVID protocol” that included a temperature check.

Tulane University Police officer Martinus Mitchum was working an off-duty security detail at the Friday night game. He went to intervene and was shot in the chest.

Thirty-five-year-old John Shallerhorn is being held on a first-degree murder charge.