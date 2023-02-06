LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Following a nearly four-year fight for police accountability after her son’s death, Mona Harden will be in Washington waiting for progress from the president.

Mona Hardin’s attorney Ronald Haley said that “She shows up at everything. It does not matter if it is a court proceeding, it’s a committee put on by our legislature, everything that has to do with her son she is physically present for. This is her life’s work right now, to try to make sure that no mother in Louisiana goes through the same pain that she has.”

Mona Hardin’s son Ronald Greene died in May 2019 while in police custody.

Body camera footage from the police officers involved shows the officers beating Greene as he was face down and handcuffed.

Mona Hardin would spend years seeking justice for her son’s death until the five officers involved were charged with negligent homicide in December.

With Hardin’s undying fight for justice, Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter has invited Hardin to be his guest at President Biden’s State of the Union.

“She just was elated and appreciative to be able to represent not only just Ronnie at the State of the Union but there have been a lot of families that have been affected by police violence across this state. And she feels it is her calling to represent those families as well,” Haley said.

Haley told News 10 that the hope for Tuesday’s speech is that the president recognizes how serious the problem of police violence has become across the country, and progress should be made before the issue grows any further.

“This is just a microcosm of the problems that we’re having throughout this country and that if we had better laws on the books that would better protect our citizens, maybe that would act as something to deter some of these bad apples. Our goals are not to have another 50 Mona Hardins, or 50 Tyre Nichols family members, or 50 George Floyd family members. The idea is that at some point this has to come to an end,” Haley said.

Haley said that Mona Marden is not only listening to the president’s words but waiting for his actions.

The State of the Union will air on Tuesday, Feb. 7.