BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The mother of a 4-month-old baby who died inside a Breaux Bridge home on Feb. 9, has been arrested, police said.

Dominique Howard, 28, faces charges of negligent homicide, possession of schedule 1 narcotics and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

The baby’s death remains under investigation by the Breaux Bridge Police Department.