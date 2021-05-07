Mosquito spraying in Ouachita Parish for tonight will occur in NE zones 8-11 & 13

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District began spraying for mosquitos on Wednesday, May, 5.

According to a release, mosquito spraying for tonight will occur in NE zones 8-11 & 13 beginning at sunset.

Inclement weather could possibly cancel tonight’s spray.

The organization encourages residents to stay in their homes when the spray trucks are visible in the neighborhood.

For additional information please contact Ms. Rider at 318-323-3535

See map below for what areas cover NE zones 8-11 & 13.