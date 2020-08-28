Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus

Monroe: near Bernstein Park/Zoo, near the intersection of Orange Street and I-20, between Hwy. 165 and Ferrand, between Forsythe Ave. and the Ouachita River, near River Oaks Subdivision, near Lakeshore Subdivision, and in the Garden District

West Monroe: between First Baptist Church of West Monroe and West Monroe High School, near Hidden Lakes Subdivision, and near Darbonne Hills Subdivision

Western Ouachita Parish: the Howard Brown Road area, and the Mt. Vernon Church Road area

Sterlington: near Davis Street

The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District says the affected areas will be sprayed by air. The dates of those sprays and the notifications will be determined early next week.

The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District also wants to remind you how to protect yourself when working outdoors in the early morning and evenings.

When you have to be outside you should take personal precautions like wearing an EPA approved repellent, long sleeves and pants. When you apply the repellent be sure to use it on exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes can bite through your clothing.

Also, if you have outside containers that hold water, you should empty them to make it less likely that mosquitoes will breed in in your yard.