Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Health and Hospitals say there are 14 new mosquito pools from 13 locations that have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
The pools were collected August 18th through August 20th in the following areas:
Monroe: near Bernstein Park/Zoo, near the intersection of Orange Street and I-20, between Hwy. 165 and Ferrand, between Forsythe Ave. and the Ouachita River, near River Oaks Subdivision, near Lakeshore Subdivision, and in the Garden District
West Monroe: between First Baptist Church of West Monroe and West Monroe High School, near Hidden Lakes Subdivision, and near Darbonne Hills Subdivision
Western Ouachita Parish: the Howard Brown Road area, and the Mt. Vernon Church Road area
Sterlington: near Davis Street
The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District says the affected areas will be sprayed by air. The dates of those sprays and the notifications will be determined early next week.
The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District also wants to remind you how to protect yourself when working outdoors in the early morning and evenings.
When you have to be outside you should take personal precautions like wearing an EPA approved repellent, long sleeves and pants. When you apply the repellent be sure to use it on exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes can bite through your clothing.
Also, if you have outside containers that hold water, you should empty them to make it less likely that mosquitoes will breed in in your yard.
