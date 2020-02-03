Morgan City Police: Search warrant leads to three arrests

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– Morgan City Police say a December 31 search warrant at a local motel led to three arrests.

Officials say the three people arrested are suspected of distributing drugs in the Morgan City area.

26-year-old Chad Ross Jr. was arrested for the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana over 28 grams

Possession with the Intent to Methamphetamine under 28 grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the Presence of a

Control Dangerous Substance

Possession of an unidentifiable Fire Arm (No Serial Number)

33-year-old Candice Ross was arrested for the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana over 28 grams

Possession with the Intent to Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

27-year-old Bethany Mecon was arrested for the following charges: