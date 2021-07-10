Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s on the hunt for murder suspect

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old James C. Griggs.

Griggs is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in regards to a domestic incident that happened just before midnight on Saturday July 9. Griggs stands at 5’10 and 175 lbs, and was last seen driving a white 2007 Infiniti Q56 with black rims, and LA Army plates with tag number AR17788.

If you have any information regarding the wherabouts of James Griggs, contact the MPSO at 318-281-4141 or CrimeStoppers at 318-388-CASH(2274).