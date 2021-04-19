More than 2/3 of Louisiana lawmakers get COVID-19 vaccine

Lawmakers convene in the Senate Chambers during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 68% of Louisiana lawmakers say they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

But the top leaders of the House and Senate have refused to reveal whether they’ve gotten their shots.

That’s according to a survey conducted by The Advocate. Ninety-eight of 142 lawmakers polled said they have received the coronavirus vaccine, while 30 said they haven’t been vaccinated.

Some said they recently recovered from COVID-19 and plan to get the vaccine soon. One lawmaker was unreachable, while another seat in the 144-member Legislature is vacant.

Republican Senate President Page Cortez and Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder wouldn’t answer The Advocate’s question about whether they had been vaccinated.