More new laws come from the 2021 Legislative Session; Gov. Edwards signs 13 more bills into law

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2021 Legislative Session has been closed for less than a week and Gov. John Bel Edwards has been signing bills into law all week.

Here is the June 18, 2021, list of bills signed into law:

  1. ACT 372—HB 79 Provides relative to treatment facilities for mental health patients.
  2. ACT 373—HB 181 Provides relative to admitting privileges for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.
  3. ACT 374—HB 215 Provides relative to fees for services by constables and marshals.  
  4. ACT 375—HB 224 Redesignates a portion of certain Louisiana highways and the Ramos Bridge on United States Highway 90.
  5. ACT 376—HB 284 Provides relative to securities lending.
  6. ACT 377—HB 330 Increases the number of commissioners for the presidential preference primary election.
  7. ACT 378—HB 424 Establishes income tax incentives for taxpayers related to fostering and adopting certain infants and children.
  8. ACT 379—HB 594 Provides relative to reimbursement rates for certain ventilation treatments.
  9. ACT 380—HB 706 Provides relative to micro wineries.
  10. ACT 381—HB 581 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.
  11. ACT 382—SB 245 Provides relative to civil jury trials and deposits for costs and expenses.
  12. ACT 383—SB 157 Exempts certain mobile workers from individual income tax and their employers from withholding tax.
  13. ACT 384—SB 190 Transfers stationary weight enforcement from DPS&C to DOTD.

Correction the June 17 bill release:

  1. ACT 313—HB 288 Provides relative to the effective date of certain provisions regarding the financial obligations of criminal offenders. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories