More Louisiana workers can claim unemployment due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Those who did not explain that their unemployment claim is related to the COVID-19 pandemic can now do so.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will reach out to 20,000 workers in the state to update their status.

“This update could allow up to 20,000 people, whose weekly benefit amount exceeds $100.00 to take advantage of new funding made available through President Trump’s Executive order,” according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the state 375 million dollars.

That money will go back to 420,000 Louisiana workers.

This will be an extra $300 dollars to those who receive an unemployment benefit check of more than $100 dollars and claim their unemployment is due to COVID-19.

As of August 20, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says the new benefits will likely be distributed within the next week.