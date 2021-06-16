More convictions for former DEA agent

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in New Orleans has been convicted on two federal criminal counts related to the taking of property from criminal suspects.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Chad Scott was handcuffed and taken into custody soon after Tuesday night’s jury verdict.

He had already been convicted on seven federal criminal counts in 2019.

The convictions arise from a five-year investigation that followed the arrest of a former south Louisiana sheriff’s deputy who had worked closely with Scott on a task force. Sentencing for Scott was set for Aug. 11.