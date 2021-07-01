Monroe Police Department arrests officer for stealing from Department

MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe police department have announced that officer Ezzard O. Burton, II has been arrested for the misappropriation of funds from the Monroe Police Department’s OK Youth Mentoring Program account.

Per the release, the arrest comes as the result of an investigation into the transferral of $1160.95 total from the OK Program’s account into a personal account through ATM and Cash App withdrawals between February and April of 2020 when there were no OK Program events scheduled to spend the funds on due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Officer Burton reportedly admitted to spending some of the money for personal reasons, and later returned some of the funds.

Burton has been placed on administrative leave from the Monroe Police Department pending investigation, and he has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of misdemeanor theft with a $1500 bond.