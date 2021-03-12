Monroe Narcotics Unit arrests 15 people

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Metro Narcotics Unit says they have crippled a drug trafficking organization in Ouachita Parish.

According to investigators, they started this investigation in the summer of 2020. During the course of the investigation, agents were able to purchase drugs from people they believed to be connected with the drug trafficking organization.

MNU agents say they were also able to conduct several traffic stops which lead to seizure of drugs. The cars involved in the stops were driven by the suspects involved in the trafficking operations and bringing drugs into Ouachita Parish, according to investigators.

On 03/10/2021 MNU along with the assistance of Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Louisiana State Police executed several search warrants at residences throughout Ouachita Parish resulting in the seizure of a numerous firearms and a large quantity of narcotics.

During the course of this investigation, MNU Agents seized the following:

Methamphetamine: 737 grams

Heroin: 253 grams

Xanax: 205 dosage units

Cocaine: 20 grams

Ecstasy: 101 dosage units

Marijuana: 189 grams

Hydrocodone: 22 dosage units

Sublinqeax: 4 dosage units

Suboxone: 13 dosage unit

Tylonol III w/Codeine: 1 dosage unit

Oxycodone: 10 dosage units

Fentanyl: 31 grams

Fentanyl Pills: 40 Dosage Units

1 Pill Press

Firearms: (2) assault rifles, (1) pistol, (3) 12-gauge shotgun

These seizures resulted in the arrests of the following: