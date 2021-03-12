Monroe Narcotics Unit arrests 15 people

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Metro Narcotics Unit says they have crippled a drug trafficking organization in Ouachita Parish.
According to investigators, they started this investigation in the summer of 2020. During the course of the investigation, agents were able to purchase drugs from people they believed to be connected with the drug trafficking organization.
MNU agents say they were also able to conduct several traffic stops which lead to seizure of drugs. The cars involved in the stops were driven by the suspects involved in the trafficking operations and bringing drugs into Ouachita Parish, according to investigators.
On 03/10/2021 MNU along with the assistance of Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Louisiana State Police executed several search warrants at residences throughout Ouachita Parish resulting in the seizure of a numerous firearms and a large quantity of narcotics.
During the course of this investigation, MNU Agents seized the following:
- Methamphetamine: 737 grams
- Heroin: 253 grams
- Xanax: 205 dosage units
- Cocaine: 20 grams
- Ecstasy: 101 dosage units
- Marijuana: 189 grams
- Hydrocodone: 22 dosage units
- Sublinqeax: 4 dosage units
- Suboxone: 13 dosage unit
- Tylonol III w/Codeine: 1 dosage unit
- Oxycodone: 10 dosage units
- Fentanyl: 31 grams
- Fentanyl Pills: 40 Dosage Units
- 1 Pill Press
- Firearms: (2) assault rifles, (1) pistol, (3) 12-gauge shotgun
These seizures resulted in the arrests of the following:
- Hunter Duet: Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, 2cts. Distribution of CDS I (Fentanyl), Possession of CDS I WITD (Fentanyl), Possession of CDS II
- Michael Karty: Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, 2cts Distribution of CDS I (Fentanyl), 1ct Possession of CDS I (Fentanyl)
- Commanche Wade: 4cts. Distribution of CDS I (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin), Possession of CDS II WITD (Methamphetamine), Possession of CDS I WITD (Ecstasy), Possession of CDS I WITD (Marijuana), Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Violation of a Protective Order
- Ziamber Leonard: Distribution of CDS I (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of CDS I WITD (Marijuana), Possession of CDS II WITD (Methamphetamine), Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin), Possession of CDS I WITD (Ecstasy)
- Charles Clark: Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS
- Cornell Smith: 1ct Distribution of CDS IV (Xanax), 1ct Distribution of CDS II (Cocaine), 6cts. Distribution of CDS I (Heroin), 2cts. Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of CDS II WITD (Cocaine), Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin), Possession of CDS IV WITD (Xanax), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm in presence of CDS
- Jonathan Harris: 7cts. Distribution of CDS II (Methamphetamine), Possession of CDS II WITD (Methamphetamine), Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin), Possession of CDS II WITD (Hydrocodone), Possession of CDS I WITD (Marijuana), Possession of CDS III WITD (Buprenorphine), Possession of CDS II WITD (Oxycodone)
- Stephanie Cotton: Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of CDS I, Possession of CDS II, Possession of CDS II WITD, FTA Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Paul Duke: Possession of CDS II WITD (Methamphetamine), Possession of CDS I WITD (Marijuana), Possession of CDS I (Heroin), Possession of CDS III (Suboxone), Possession of a Firearm in Presence of CDS, Possession of CDS II (Hydrocodone)
- Wayne Johnson: 5cts Distribution of CDS II (Methamphetamine)
- 11. Otis Chaplin W/M DOB: 10/31/1970: Possession of CDS II, Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS
- Michael Griffin: Possession of CDS I (Marijuana), Possession of CDS II WITD (Cocaine), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS
- Willie Dominque: Distribution of CDS IV (Xanax), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS, Possession of CDS IV WITD (Xanax), Possession of CDS I WITD (Heroin)
- Stacy Aiken: Possession of CDS II (Sublinqeax), Possession of CDS III (Tylenol w/Codeine), Possession of CDS IV WITD (Xanax), Possession of CDS I (Heroin), Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS
- Jason Cole: 2ct Distribution of CDS II (Oxycodone)