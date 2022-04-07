Jeremy M. Davis

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The United States Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of a Monroe man accused of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Michael Davis, 37, of Monroe was sentenced to 16 years and 4 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. The DOJ received information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) about Davis’ suspected drug trafficking activities with three other people from Shreveport.

DEA agents say they began their investigation in October of 2018 and it continued until March of 2020. According to the DEA, Davis worked with three other individuals to sell methamphetamine.

On November 7, 2019, agents say they were able to intercept a phone call with Davis where he talked about the purchase price and sale of methamphetamine. Agents say they were able to confirm Davis’s participation through surveillance operations they conducted. Agents did ultimately seize the narcotics, and when it was tested they were able to confirm the materials seized was 88.6 grams of methamphetamine.