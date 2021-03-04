Monroe man arrested for 4 different drug charges, disturbing the peace, and violating a protective order

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested on four different drug charges, violation of a protective order, and disturbing the peace.

According to Monroe Police, MPD HEAT got a tip saying Jekorris Williams was selling drugs out of his home on North McGuire Avenue. Police say they spent 24 hours monitoring electronic communication that facilitated the sale of marijuana via a cooperating witness.

Police say their investigation showed that Williams had an active warrant through Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jekorris Williams

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Officers say they got a warrant to search Williams’ home. While at his home, officers spoke with Williams and took him into custody. While Williams was arrested, other officers searched the home.

Officers say they found several large vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, 2 digital scales, several boxes of sandwich bags, several sealed packages of candy–THC edibles, a “large amount” of U.S. currency, several fire arm attachments and 2 assault style rifles (.223 Smith and Wesson MP 15 and 9mm C Defense Draco style) Officers say both weapons were confirmed as stolen through NCIC.

According to the arrest affidavit, Williams was advised of his Miranda rights and questioned. Police say Williams admitted to buying the guns on the street and said he keeps them for his protection.

Police say their investigation revealed Williams has an active protective order against him, which means he cannot have a gun. Officers say there were 5 small children under the age of 10-years-old at the house during the incident.

Williams was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as we get it.