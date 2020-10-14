Monroe man arrested, accused of threatening a woman about a drug investigation that involved him

Courtesy: OCC

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police have arrested a man on charges of home invasion, terrorizing, and witness intimidation.

According the warrant, Deon Montreall Fields, of Monroe, is accused of threatening a woman about a drug investigation that involved him.

Police say the woman was arrested in connection with the investigation and she gave a recorded statement explaining how Fields had come to her home and threatened to kill her or have her killed on several occasions.

In the confession the woman said she would rather be in jail because then Fields could not hurt her. She told police that Fields knows where she lives and at one point he refused to leave her apartment. She also expressed fear for her family because they were also threatened.

When police looked into his record, they found that Fields has a long history of violence.

Fields was arrested and booked into OCC and he is being held on $900,500 bond.