LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Wednesday, September 14 that monkeypox vaccines are available to eligible individuals in Livingston Parish.

Eligibility requirements as per LDH are listed below:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure. This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

Those who meet vaccine eligibility requirements are encouraged to make an appointment at The Livingston Parish Health Unit or by calling 211.

The Health Unit is located at 20399 Government Boulevard and its phone number is (225) 686-7017.

LDH says that as of Wednesday, Louisiana has identified 217 cases of monkeypox in the state since the start of the outbreak in the U.S.