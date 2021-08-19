Money for New Orleans projects stalled by Republican leaders

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican elected leaders have stalled millions of dollars in state financing for New Orleans construction projects at schools, hospitals and the city’s port.
The State Bond Commission voted 12-2 Thursday to delay most of the project financing without explanation during the meeting.
But the action came during a week that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell started requiring the coronavirus vaccine or a recent negative test for COVID-19 to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor businesses.
That mandate was condemned by the state GOP. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two representatives on the Bond Commission were the only to oppose the delay.