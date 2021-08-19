Money for New Orleans projects stalled by Republican leaders

Michelle Gonzales shows her proof of being vaccinated before being served at Morning Call on Canal Boulevard in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican elected leaders have stalled millions of dollars in state financing for New Orleans construction projects at schools, hospitals and the city’s port.

The State Bond Commission voted 12-2 Thursday to delay most of the project financing without explanation during the meeting.

But the action came during a week that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell started requiring the coronavirus vaccine or a recent negative test for COVID-19 to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor businesses.

A sign suggested that if you’re not vaccinated you’re still welcome at Morning Call on Canal Boulevard in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

A Ruby Slipper customer prepares to show proof of vaccination at the CBD location New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

Michelle Gonzales shows her proof of being vaccinated before being served at Morning Call on Canal Boulevard in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

That mandate was condemned by the state GOP. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two representatives on the Bond Commission were the only to oppose the delay.