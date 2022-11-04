CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road on November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:00 PM. Natchez, Mississippi resident Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, died in the crash.

Initial investigation revealed Brown was driving a 2022 Honda Rebel 500 southbound on Roundtree Road. Brown’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck a culvert for reasons still under investigation. Brown was thrown from the vehicle as a result of this action.

Despite wearing a helmet, Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were collected and analyzed. This crash remains under investigation.