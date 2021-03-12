Missing student’s body pulled from Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The body of a Southern University nursing student, who had been missing for weeks, has been pulled from Lake Pontchartrain.

Erica Jones confirmed to news agencies the body is that of her 21-year-old son, Marquise Jones, who was last seen Feb. 25 headed to Slidell for his uncle’s funeral.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a boater spotted the body floating in the water when they were out crabbing. Jones was studying nursing at Southern University.

The school, on its Facebook page, posted a statement expressing sympathy to his family and those at the university.

