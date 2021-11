Lonnie Brown

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a missing West Monroe man.

Deputies tell us they are looking for Lonnie Brown. Brown was last seen in April 2021 in the West Monroe area. He is described as a white man, 55-years-old, about 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have any information that can help deputies locate Lonnie Brown you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.