UPDATE: Deputies say missing man has been found safe

UPDATE: WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Rand Metrejean has been found safe.

Rand P. Metrejean

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)(July 6, 2021 2:22 p.m.) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen three weeks ago.

According to deputies, Rand P. Metrejean, Jr. was last seen about 3 weeks ago on Ridgedale Road in West Monroe.

Deputies say Meterejean is described as a white man about 5′ 9″ tall and weighs around 280 pounds.

According to the report, he was last seen driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Louisiana License plate number Z282929.

If you or someone you know has any information that can help deputies find this man, you are asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.