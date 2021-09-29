Missing moon rock from Apollo 17 mission back in Louisiana

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, May 3, 2021, file photo, a fragment of the moon rock collected by astronaut John Young, commander of the Apollo 16 lunar mission, is displayed, in Washington. Louisiana has recovered a moon rock that was gifted to the state to commemorate the last manned U.S. mission to the moon, but then went missing. The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that the rock from the 1972 Apollo 17 landing was in the hands of the Louisiana State Museum on Tuesday., Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has recovered a missing lunar rock gifted to the state to commemorate the last manned U.S. mission to the moon after it turned up in the hands of a man who recycles wooden plaques. The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that the rock from the 1972 Apollo 17 landing was at the Louisiana State Museum on Tuesday.

It was returned to the state late last year by a Florida man who planned to use the wooden plaque that held it to repair a gun. But the recovery was not revealed until Monday when a journalist and space historian reported it in an online publication. The museum still plans to review its authenticity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories