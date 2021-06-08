MISSING: Louisiana police asking for public’s help finding teenager

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – 14-year-old Donshae Robertson has been missing since June 5.

According to the Hammond Police Department, the last time anyone saw Robertson was “near Montecino Drive, wearing a purple shirt and black shorts with tie-dye Croc shoes.”

HPD provided these details about the missing teenager:

  • HEIGHT: 5’2”
  • WEIGHT: 105 pounds
  • Dark complexion
  • Shoulder-length black hair that is possibly in two braids

If you have any information about where Donshae Robertson is located, please call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

