Miss Heart of Pilot Julia Claire Williams wins Miss Louisiana 2021 Pageant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miss Louisiana Organization announced that Julia Claire Williams, Miss Heart of Pilot has been named the 2021 Miss Louisiana winner.

See the complete list of winners below:

Miss Louisiana – Julia Claire Williams, Miss Heart of Pilot

First Runner-Up – Kaitryana Leinbach, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival

Second Runner-Up – Gracie Reichman, Miss Louisiana Tech University

Third Runner-Up – Jourdan Waddell, Miss Lincoln Parish

Fourth Runner-Up – Mckenzie Connelly, Miss Atchafalaya