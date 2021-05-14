Migrant crawfish workers allege 60-hour weeks, low wages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two migrant workers from Mexico are suing a Louisiana crawfish processer over wages they say fell well below the minimum wage.

The federal lawsuit filed this week in Alexandria, Louisiana, says the two routinely worked 10 or more hours a day, six days a week.

But it says their wages often fell below the $9.75-per hour they were promised and sometimes below the $7.25 they were entitled to under law.

The suit says the women worked at Crawfish Processing LLC in Marksville after being recruited under a federal visa program.

The business’s owner said Friday he had not yet seen the lawsuit.