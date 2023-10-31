KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A pound of meth was discovered inside a container of seafood boil at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to officials with the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officials said officers found the meth placed in a gallon bag wrapped in painters’ tape inside a jar of seafood seasoning someone tried to bring through security.

They said the container appeared to have the factory-sealed paper re-glued to the jar.

(Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

(Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

(Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

TSA posted on Instagram, “It’s never a well-seasoned plan to tuck away a pound of meth anywhere, let alone in your zesty cookout powder.”

TSA officials said their officers don’t search for illegal drugs, but if they’re found, they must refer the matter to law enforcement.

They said the passenger in this case was arrested and faces federal charges.