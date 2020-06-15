Meet Louisiana resident who overcame a heart valve replacement, brain tumor and COVID-19

MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – Her name is Malinda Nettle and the Marrero Healthcare Center resident is a survivor.

Nettle moved to Marerro from Illinois around 25 years ago.

In her life, Nettle has overcome a heart valve replacement, brain tumor and the coronavirus.

Her latest triumph consisted of weeks in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Listen to Malinda Nettle and her daughter-in-law tell the story of her recovery:

After surviving COVID-19, the first thing Nettle did was FaceTime her family.

Now that Nettle has recovered, the Louisiana resident is sharing one of her fondest memories from her stay at the Marrero Healthcare Center.

The healthcare center held a second line parade for its residents.

You can watch the parade below:

According to the Marrero Healthcare Center, “in line with the spirit of a true “Second Line Parade”, we honor those who have gone before us and celebrate our survivors to keep the “laissez le bon temps rouler” or keep the good times rollin!”

The Kings of Brass Band supplied the music for the “Second Line Parade” and Green Valley Health and Rehab provided handmade masks for the residents.