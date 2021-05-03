Medical equipment venture to invest $150M, hiring 1,200

Medical supplies are seen at the TCF Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Detroit. The White House said Monday, April 6, that some states are requesting far more medical supplies than they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic, pushing back against criticism that the distribution of vital equipment has been chaotic. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BROUSSARD, La. (AP) — A company that makes personal protective equipment will open two factories near Lafayette, hiring more than 1,200 people.

SafeSource Direct made the announcement Monday, saying it would invest $150 million in the venture.

The company is a joint venture of Jefferson-based Ochsner Health and Trax Development. SafeSource Direct will make and sell equipment to health care and other industries in Louisiana and nationwide.

Construction has begun and the Lafayette Parish plant is scheduled to open in the summer. All jobs are supposed to be filled by the end of 2023.

The state will provide worker training, up to $40 million in cash payments and property tax breaks.