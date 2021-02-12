Mayor Cantrell misses meeting with President Biden

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will come back to New Orleans without meeting President Joe Biden at the White House.

Everyone had to take a COVID-19 test before the meeting and Cantrell’s result came back positive. Cantrell did take a second COVID-19 test at a D.C. area clinic and those results came back negative.

Cantrell was among a small group of mayors and governors invited to the White House to discuss the importance of stimulus funds and relief packages.

A city spokesperson said, “The Mayor was disappointed to be unable to meet with President Biden this morning, but she remains confident that the new administration will be a strong partner for New Orleans.”

On Wednesday, Cantrell received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The next day, she posted an update on social media saying, “I feel great. My arm is a little bit sore, but other than that, you know what? I’m doing really well.”

This morning at the White House, Cantrell tested positive, but later took another test yielding negative results. A spokesperson said the Mayor has not shown any symptoms and remains asymptomatic. A COVID vaccine will not contribute to a false positive.

Dr. Takeisha Davis, President and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital said, “I think it’s important for us to share with the community that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot give you COVID. It’s a myth. The vaccine does not contain the virus.”

Dr. Davis wants people to know the vaccine is safe and is 95% effective. In the coming weeks, Mayor Cantrell will get her second dose and hopes the community follows in her footsteps.

“The second dose is so important to ensure that your body has the full immunity it needs to fight COVID-19,” Dr. Davis said.

A spokesperson for Cantrell said since the second test was “more reliable” and she tested negative, Cantrell is planning to fly home and she will not be quarantined.