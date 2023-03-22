NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will take the podium for the first time after word broke Tuesday that the NOLATOYA recall effort to remove her from office did not meet state requirements.

On Wednesday, the Mayor will address the public from the city hall. Though the main topic of the press conference is the city’s public safety efforts, we can expect the mayor to speak on other issues at hand, including the recall effort.

The press conference comes only one day after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards received the certified NOLATOYA petition documents from the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters. Less than three hours later, the Governor announced that out of more than 60,000 signatures on the petition, less than half of them were from registered voters in the city, falling short of the roughly 45,000 signatures needed.

In a statement issued Tuesday following the recall news, the mayor said that she wanted New Orleans to put the failed recall effort behind it and refocus on other issues facing the city. However, NOLATOYA recall organizers Recall organizer Beden Batiste says the recall effort has not ended and there are plans to challenge those numbers.

