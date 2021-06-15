Marijuana to be decriminalized in Louisiana

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo file photo, marijuana plants grow under special grow lights in Baton Rouge, La. A House Republican leader’s bid to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program and allow smokable cannabis started to gain traction Thursday, April 15, 2021, as lawmakers advanced a bill that would tax the new therapeutic products. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana passed a bill that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. Although the bill was passed on June 15, 2021 it won’t go into effect until August 1, 2021.

We wanted to know how residents in our area felt about this new change, and we were able to speak to one Monroe barber.

Derrick Morrison, a barber in downtown Monroe, feels that the passing of this bill will help lower crime rates.

Derick Morrison, a barber in Monroe, “Honestly I feel like it was long overdue.”

Morrison went on to say, “It’s going to pretty much help lower our crime rates here, cause a lot of our crimes come from possession of marijuana.”

Yes, the bill will possibly lower crime rates, but what else will it do for those that use marijuana. Derrick assumes it will make everyone more comfortable with the drug.

“People that use it recreationally can pretty much now feel comfortable, and not feel like they gone have to go to jail behind it or hide you know, a fine is like what 100 bucks maybe, but that’s not a big deal”, says Morrison.

We reached out to several lawmakers and police departments to get their opinion on the new law, they all said they were not able to comment at this time.