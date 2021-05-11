Marijuana decriminalization bill wins La. House support

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House lawmakers have agreed to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use.

Tuesday night’s 67-25 vote for Rep. Cedric Glover’s bill represents a sea change and a sign of shifting opinions about marijuana, after similar measures have failed repeatedly to gain traction in prior years.

The measure by the Shreveport Democrat heads next to the Senate for debate. It’s unclear how the measure will fare in that chamber.

The proposal would make possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana a misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $100, even for repeat offenses.