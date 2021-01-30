Man’s body pulled from Louisiana bayou

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The body of a man has been recovered from a Louisiana bayou.

Authorities received a call Thursday about a body that was seen floating in Anderson Bayou in Shreveport.

KTBS-TV reports preliminary information suggests that there are no signs of foul play and that it appears to be a drowning.

Authorities said the body could be that of a person reported missing Jan. 6.

The man disappeared at the same location after going fishing.

The remains recovered Thursday have been turned over to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office for identification.