Mandatory kindergarten bill sails through Louisiana Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has overwhelmingly backed a proposal to require all 5-year-old children to attend kindergarten.

A 34-1 vote from senators Wednesday sent the measure by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields to the House for consideration.

Louisiana children currently must attend school from the ages of 7 to 18, unless they graduate early from high school.

Fields’ proposal would require children who turn 5 years old by Sept. 30 of each year to attend kindergarten, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

Similar proposals have failed to win legislative passage in prior years.

