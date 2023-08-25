GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. John the Baptist Parish emergency officials are investigating the cause of a chemical release and fire at a Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.

Parish President Jaclyn Hotard reported at 6:53 a.m., parish officials were called to respond to the incident at Marathon Petroleum on 4663 W Airline Highway. Officials on the scene said the fire was located near a storage tank at the facility.

Both the leak and fire were reportedly contained within the refinery’s property, according to company officials.

“This was contained in one tank that is leaking. The product in the tank is a naphtha product which is a partially refined product used as a component to make gasoline,” said Justin Lawrence Human Resources Manager at Marathon Petroleum.

In a news conference, Deputy Chief of Operation Travis Perrilloux reported about 50 personnel from the New Orleans region, other refineries, and adjacent parishes assisted with fire suppression efforts.

Photo: St. John the Baptist Parish

Photo: WGNO

Photo: WGNO

Out of an abundance of caution, air monitoring has been deployed.

The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted as responders get the flames under control.

Two shelters have been set up for evacuees, located at:

East St. John Prep Academy — 400 Ory Dr, Laplace, La.

West St. John High School — 480 LA 3127, Edgard, LA

Residents are asked to bring all essentially needed items including medications.

St. John Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kendria Spears reported a shelter-in-place order was issued for schools in the area:

East St. John Preparatory Academy

Fifth Ward Elementary School

East St. John High School Wildcats

The following schools have been evacuated:

Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School has been evacuated to Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School.

Riverside Academy has been evacuated to East St. John High School.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the leak and fire. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

“I think residents should take any precautions that they feel necessary for their personal situations. We have been assured that in that two-mile radius, the concern is for the smoke plume that is moving as a result of this fire. We have been assured that the radius is a safe area,” said Hotard.

Louisiana State Police say as of now, LA 44 is the only road closure reported.

