LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and sagging pants used pliers to steal designer handbags worth more than $9,000 from the display shelves at Dillards in the Mall of Acadiana, according to Lafayette Police.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department now need the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The incident happened on Feb. 27, police said, when the suspect walked into the store with a woman, and both then walked around the purse section.

Video surveillance then captured the suspect using pliers to cut the security cord, grab the purses and flee the store in a white GMC Sierra truck with the woman, police said.

If you know the identity of the man and woman, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers will remain anonymous.