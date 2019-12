Lafayette police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Monday night around 9 in the 100 block of Sternberg Drive.

According to police spokesperson, Corporal Bridgette Dugas, a male victim was shot in front of a home and transported to a local hospital.

His injuries are not considered life threatening, Dugas said, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette Police.