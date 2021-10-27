Man standing on the Black River Bridge causes traffic problems in Catahoula Parish

CATAHOULA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are working with the Jonesville Police Department to investigate several calls about a man standing in traffic on the Black River Bridge.

According to deputies, they were called to try and talk with the man, but officials say they believed the man looked “irate and disturbed”. Deputies say Chief Madison asked for assistance on the bridge and a boat in the river.

Deputies say this was a multi-parish effort and the situation was resolved peacefully. Deputies say the man was taken to a medical facility for evaluation. To read the whole release from their Facebook page, click here.