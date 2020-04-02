Man shoots gas station worker after not being allowed to use store phone

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– OPD say 28-year-old Demarcus Jones was arrested after he allegedly shot a gas station worker who wouldn’t let him use the store phone.

They say the shooting happened on Wednesday at a gas station on on the 500 block of E. Landry St.

According to police, Jones kept trying to go into the gas station to use the store’s phone, but the worker told Jones repeatedly that the store was closed and he could not go in.

OPD say at some point the employee opened the door to tell Jones that he had to leave the property. At that point, they say, Jones attacked the store worker and they were involved in a fight.

During the fight, police say, Jones shot the store employee one time in the arm.

Patrol officers found Jones near the area after the call came in to the police department. They say while taking him into custody, drugs were also found in his possession.

Jones was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: