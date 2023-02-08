ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Last night, St. Martinville Police Department made a Facebook post extending their gratitude to a local man who ran into a mobile home when he noticed it was burning.

Cameron Francis was at his home on Perkins Street last night when he noticed a neighboring mobile home was on fire. According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, a mother, and 3 children were inside the home. Francis entered the mobile home and removed all four people before it was fully in flames.

“I just did what I had to do,” said Francis when Chief Martin told him he saved four lives.

Chief Martin says this kind of selfless action is the action of a true leader and an example of what happens when we care about and love each other, even strangers.