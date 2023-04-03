NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Luling man pled guilty to possession of child pornography on Thursday (March 30th).

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans has sentenced 22-year-old Dominic Romano to 60 months in prison as well as 10 years of supervised release and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

According to court documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating Romano in May of 2020 when they received a tip from another law enforcement agency that Romano accessed an online bulletin board featuring child pornography.

The bulletin board contained sections and forums cataloged by the age of the victims and the nature of the violence inflicted on them.

After executing a search warrant detectives found at least 2589 images and 62 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, including children less than three years old, and an instruction manual on how to successfully victimize “very young girls” without being caught.

Romano’s hearing is set on July 6, 2023. There U.S. Attorney Evans will determine the amount of restitution Romano must pay to the victims.