HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in locating a Hammond man they say did not show up to work.

Deputies are searching for 59-year-old Kevin Moore, whose family reports, was last seen on March 18 leaving for work in a 2019 Chevy Spark. Deputies say Moore never showed up for work and has not been in contact with anyone since.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Kevin Moore, you are asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. (985) 345-6150. Sergeant Matt Dean is the lead investigator.