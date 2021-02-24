Man killed walking into traffic on I-20

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they worked a wreck involving a pedestrian on Interstate 20.

According to police, they were called to Interstate 20 near exit 117 on Tuesday, February 23, just before 10:00 p.m.

Police say the victim, Jason Fischer, died from his injuries at the scene.

According to the initial investigation shows that Fischer walked into the road right before he was hit by a car. Police say they are still investigating the accident.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.