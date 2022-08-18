MONTZ, La. (WGNO) —On August 17, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in St. Charles Parish. According to troopers, a single-vehicle crash on U.S 61 near Evangeline Road killed 52-year-old James Kennedy of Sorrento.

According to reports, on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on U.S 61 near Evangeline Road when drove off to the center of the highway and crossed the southbound lanes of U.S 61. Investigators say that vehicle continued beyond the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway.

After traveling off the roadway, Kennedy’s vehicle struck a utility pole. Troopers say that he suffered from fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Louisiana State Police say that Kennedy was buckled at the time of the crash and police do not think that Kennedy was impaired at the time of the incident. Although impairment is not suspected, LSP took toxicology samples that are processing.