Man in critical condition after Duson home invasion leads to shooting

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Bopamo lane in Duson.

One male victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories