LYDIA, La. (KLFY) — A man held his neighbor and two small children hostage in their home in a standoff with police Thursday night before SWAT teams got into the house and arrested him, authorities said.

Alex Anthony Picou, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and child endangerment/domestic abuse battery simple assault, with more charges pending, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

IPSO deputies responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday on Leona Street in Lydia regarding a male threatening a neighbor with a firearm. Several attempts were made to speak with the suspect, but he would not answer the door. Authorities said deputies later discovered there was a warrant for the suspect out of Lafourche Parish for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Later that evening, a call was received from the mother of the suspect, who stated the suspect was holding a female, along with their two children. ages 4 and 6 years old, as hostages. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called to the scene.

With assistance from the New Iberia Police Department and Lafayette Police Department SWAT teams, entry was made into the residence and the suspect was apprehended, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody, taken to an area hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries and will be booked into the Iberia Parish Jail, according to IPSO.

Additional charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation, authorities said.