NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person dead in the French Quarter Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)

According to NOPD, officers responded to a call around 1:47 p.m. regarding gunshots fired in the 800 block of Toulouse Street at the intersection of Bourbon Street. When they arrived, they discovered the victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Following the shooting, NOPD officers were able to quickly apprehended a suspect, a teenager who reportedly has an extensive rap sheet. The teenager was arrested at the intersection of N Rampart Street and St. Louis Street and booked with second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.