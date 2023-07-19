LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A man died after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies employed a stun gun on him Tuesday night, authorities said.

David W. Hungerford, 47, of Lake Charles, died at a local hospital after deputies used a stun gun to subdue him for arrest.

Authorities said deputies were called to the 200 block of U.S. Highway 171 in Lake Charles in reponse to a noise complaint. The unidentified complainant said an unknown man, later identified as Hungerford, was yelling at an individual in the parking lot at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant also advised deputies the suspect had been stumbling around the parking lot.

Moments later deputies received another call near the initial call in reference to a suspect, matching the description of Hungerford, stealing from a convenience store. While deputies were in the area attempting to locate Hungerford they received a third call in reference to him being inside a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of U.S. 171, having trouble standing.

Less than a minute later deputies said they observed Hungerford in the 200 block of Sam Houston Jones Parkway, at which time they attempted to make contact with him. Hungerford fled but was quickly located. When deputies attempted to detain Hungerford, he began to physically resist and fight with deputies, authorities said. Shortly after deputies deployed a Taser, at which time they said they were able to take Hungerford into custody.

Moments later Hungerford became unconscious, at which time deputies immediately began lifesaving measures including administering Narcan, CPR and the use of a defibrillator. An off-duty EMT, who happened to be in the area, assisted deputies with life saving measures, authorities said.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. medical personnel arrived on scene at which time Hungerford was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

“I always tell our deputies to treat everyone like family, although Mr. Hungerford was breaking the law, he is still someone’s family member and friend,” Mancuso said. “My heart goes out to them at this time of loss. I watched body cam and in-car camera footage and I am certain our deputies took appropriate action and did everything by the book. Detectives will complete the investigation and the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.”

The investigation is continuing and authorities said the suspect had entered multiple businesses causing a disturbance prior to deputies’ arrival.

The coroner will determine official cause of death.