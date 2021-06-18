Man charged with killing security officer at basketball game

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, New Orleans police investigate after the fatal shooting of a police officer at George Washington Carver High School where a basketball game was being played in New Orleans. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said late Thursday, June 17, that John Shallerhorn was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Martinus Mitchum. Mitchum was a Tulane University officer and a reserve constable for a city court. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has been charged with killing an off-duty university police officer outside a high school basketball game where the man had shown up without a mask.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said late Thursday that John Shallerhorn was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Martinus Mitchum.

Mitchum was a Tulane University officer and a reserve constable for a city court. Police have said that Mitchum intervened after Shallerhorn hit a ticket-taker outside the game on February 26.

Police said Shallerhorn dropped his gun and surrendered immediately after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories