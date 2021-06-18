Man charged with killing security officer at basketball game

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, New Orleans police investigate after the fatal shooting of a police officer at George Washington Carver High School where a basketball game was being played in New Orleans. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said late Thursday, June 17, that John Shallerhorn was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Martinus Mitchum. Mitchum was a Tulane University officer and a reserve constable for a city court. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has been charged with killing an off-duty university police officer outside a high school basketball game where the man had shown up without a mask.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said late Thursday that John Shallerhorn was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Martinus Mitchum.

Mitchum was a Tulane University officer and a reserve constable for a city court. Police have said that Mitchum intervened after Shallerhorn hit a ticket-taker outside the game on February 26.

Police said Shallerhorn dropped his gun and surrendered immediately after the shooting.